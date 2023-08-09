Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 4.6 %

TFPM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 239,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

