Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 56 ($0.72). 1,481,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 0.55. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 96.54 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 76 ($0.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.