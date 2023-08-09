Truepoint Inc. Has $59.10 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 4.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,908,929 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,037,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 251,416 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after purchasing an additional 572,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,712,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,383 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

