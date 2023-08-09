Truepoint Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

