Truist Financial Boosts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $140.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $123.43. 102,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.39. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,859 shares of company stock worth $3,561,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

