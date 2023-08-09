Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

