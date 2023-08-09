Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.