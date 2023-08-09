Truist Financial Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.42. 22,536,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,923,369. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,994,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,093.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 332,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 304,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

