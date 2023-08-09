Truist Financial Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $95.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

