Truist Financial Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 451,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,299. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

