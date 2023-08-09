Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,080 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 305.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.96. 570,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,504. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.93. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

