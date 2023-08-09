Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

