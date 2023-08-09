Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Esports
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.