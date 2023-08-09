Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 744.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 28.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. 2,008,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,349. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.