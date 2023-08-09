Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.