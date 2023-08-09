Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,888.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 91,364 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. 2,493,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.69, a PEG ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

