Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Seeyond lifted its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.17. 287,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.31. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.