Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after buying an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,542,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,722,854. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

