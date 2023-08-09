Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.33. 453,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.