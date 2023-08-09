Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,121,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,904. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.