Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.26. 645,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,823. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,931 shares of company stock worth $3,473,403. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

