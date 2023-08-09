Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,393 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 971,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,961. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

