Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.