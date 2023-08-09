Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,980 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.