Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,118 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,005. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.