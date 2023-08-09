Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. 994,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,809. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

