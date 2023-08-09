Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,009. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

