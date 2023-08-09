Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. 337,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,576. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

