Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TWST stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 974,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

