Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $181,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.66. The stock had a trading volume of 248,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

