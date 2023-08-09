Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 963,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,383. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

