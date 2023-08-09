U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $3.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

