U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH traded down $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. 134,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.