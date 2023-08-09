U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 9.2 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $11.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 134,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

