Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $48,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,029. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.21 and a 200-day moving average of $494.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

