United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 580,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $179.92. 1,074,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

