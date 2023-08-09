United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.59. 6,428,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,462. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 789.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

