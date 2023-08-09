United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

USM traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,639. United States Cellular has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 206.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

