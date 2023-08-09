Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
