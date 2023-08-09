Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

UTI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 83,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,892. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $282.78 million, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

