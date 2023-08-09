Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $51.75. 15,201,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,761. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $468,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 445,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,255.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

