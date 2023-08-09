Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.33. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 69,686 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on URE
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
