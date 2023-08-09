Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.33. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 69,686 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$391.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

