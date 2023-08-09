US Capital Advisors Comments on Stem, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Stem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

