V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-4.30 EPS.

Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

