VAALCO Energy, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EGY traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.90). 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.87. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 511.60 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £325.65 million, a P/E ratio of 738.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

