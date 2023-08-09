Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 487,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 483,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 63,280.54% and a return on equity of 136.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.990991 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

