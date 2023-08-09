Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $36.18

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $38.66. Valvoline shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 649,399 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

