VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 774,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 105,474 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 403,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 253,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

