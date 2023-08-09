VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 15,357,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266,096. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.