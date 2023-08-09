Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. 907,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

