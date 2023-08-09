Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 521,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

